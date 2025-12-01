BMC Prepares for 2025 Elections with EVM Deployment

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed on Monday the receipt of 20,000 control units and 25,000 ballot units of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in anticipation of the forthcoming civic body elections.

These units, allocated by the State Election Commission (SEC), are now secured in police-guarded civic warehouses located at Vikhroli and Kandivali. Political party representatives were on hand to oversee the storage process, ensuring transparency and security.

Although the SEC has not disclosed the election schedule, the BMC is proactively organizing the 2025 polls in phased coordination. The recent delivery of EVMs marks a significant milestone in election preparations, with considerable security measures established at both storage sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)