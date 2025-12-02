Ukraine's Zelenskiy says afraid US could lose interest in peace efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he was afraid the United States could lose interest in the Ukrainian peace process and that Russia's goal was to bring this about.

"Yes, I am afraid. If somebody from our allies is tired, I'm afraid," Zelenskiy told an event in Dublin when asked if he was concerned the U.S. could lose interest in the peace process.

"It's the goal of Russia to withdraw the interest of America from this situation."

