Hindu organisations join opposition to tree felling for Kumbh Mela
Local Hindu organisations along with political parties have joined the protests against the planned tree felling in Tapovan area here for setting up a Sadhu Gram or settlement for religious leaders ahead of the next years Kumbh Mela. AAP workers applied shendur to the trees.
- Country:
- India
Local Hindu organisations along with political parties have joined the protests against the planned tree felling in Tapovan area here for setting up a `Sadhu Gram' or settlement for religious leaders ahead of the next year's Kumbh Mela. Activists of the Hindu Mahasabha recited the Hanuman Chalisa in Tapovan two days ago, while the supporters of some other Hindu organizations pasted posters with the slogan `Jai Shriram, Jai Hanuman' on the trees marked for removal by the Nashik Municipal Corporation.
Some of them also invoked the local belief that Lord Ram and Sita lived in Tapovan during their exile, and called for protecting the trees for the sake of religious sentiments.
School children staged demonstrations in Tapovan on Wednesday, carrying placards with pro-conservation messages.
Local leaders and workers of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also joined the agitation. AAP workers applied 'shendur' to the trees. Civil society members are up in arms against the Nashik civic body's plan to cut down more than 1,700 trees in the Tapovan area ahead of the Kumbh Mela, which will begin in October 2026.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Nashik
- Jai Shriram
- Kumbh Mela
- Jai Hanuman'
- Congress
- Hindu
- Shiv Sena
- Tapovan
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife
UPDATE 2-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and wife
Congress leader booked for creating ruckus at polling booth in Nagpur district
Credit for victory in Sangam Vihar ward goes to party workers: Delhi Congress chief Yadav
UPDATE 1-Trump pardons Texas Congressman Cuellar and wife