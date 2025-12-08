Left Menu

Samajwadi MP's Exclusion Sparks Debate on Vande Mataram's True Message

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad criticized the government for not inviting him to key events at the Ram temple, raising concerns about actions contradicting Vande Mataram's ideals. He highlighted societal issues like unemployment during a Lok Sabha discussion, calling for an inclusive society free of discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:43 IST
Awadhesh Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad, has openly criticized the government for excluding him from a recent saffron flag-hoisting event at Ayodhya's Ram temple. Addressing the Lok Sabha during the 150th anniversary discussion of Vande Mataram, Prasad expressed his bewilderment and disappointment over the lack of an invitation.

Prasad pointed out that the Prime Minister's attendance at the ceremony on November 25, marking the temple's construction completion, was a significant occasion. His exclusion, Prasad argued, was not just an insult to him but also to Ayodhya's people and devotees of Lord Ram. He expressed similar dissatisfaction over not being invited to a 'Samuhik Deep Dan' event attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Highlighting broader societal issues, Prasad questioned whether the government has lived up to Vande Mataram's ideals, citing unemployment and discrimination. He urged for unity and an inclusive society, proposing a special parliamentary session to thoroughly discuss Vande Mataram's true message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

