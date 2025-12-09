Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot Criticizes Urea Shortage in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the state government, alleging urea shortages despite claims of adequate supply. He highlighted chaos and long queues for fertilizers in districts, questioning the government's assurances. Gehlot also noted additional challenges faced by farmers under BJP rule, including water scarcity and compensation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:30 IST
Ashok Gehlot Criticizes Urea Shortage in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a scathing attack on the state government's handling of urea supplies. Alleging a serious shortfall, Gehlot points to the difficulties faced by farmers, contradicting official claims of sufficient stock.

Reports from various districts indicate chaos and long wait times for fertilizers, prompting Gehlot to question the government's assurances of urea availability. He called into question whether these assurances were merely superficial and designed for public appeasement.

In addition to the fertilizer concerns, Gehlot highlighted ongoing struggles for Rajasthan's farmers under BJP rule, citing issues with water scarcity for Rabi crops and inadequate compensation for crop damages over the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025