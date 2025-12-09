Ashok Gehlot Criticizes Urea Shortage in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a scathing attack on the state government's handling of urea supplies. Alleging a serious shortfall, Gehlot points to the difficulties faced by farmers, contradicting official claims of sufficient stock.

Reports from various districts indicate chaos and long wait times for fertilizers, prompting Gehlot to question the government's assurances of urea availability. He called into question whether these assurances were merely superficial and designed for public appeasement.

In addition to the fertilizer concerns, Gehlot highlighted ongoing struggles for Rajasthan's farmers under BJP rule, citing issues with water scarcity for Rabi crops and inadequate compensation for crop damages over the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)