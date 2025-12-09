Left Menu

Cambodia and Thailand on the Brink: Calls for Peace Amid Border Conflict

Cambodia and Thailand are embroiled in a border conflict, trading accusations of truce violations. Despite ongoing hostilities, Cambodia expresses readiness for dialogue, while Thailand demands a de-escalation gesture. Previous mediation attempts by international leaders have failed to secure lasting peace, with landmine incidents further straining relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:48 IST
Cambodia and Thailand on the Brink: Calls for Peace Amid Border Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a tense development in Southeast Asia, Cambodia has expressed its willingness for immediate bilateral talks with Thailand to cease hostilities along their shared border. The conflict has seen both nations accuse each other of violating a ceasefire facilitated by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The border violence, resuming after a previous truce collapsed, has led to casualties and mass displacement. Cambodia's outreach comes amidst Thailand's insistence on a show of sincerity before dialogue, and its reluctance for third-party mediation, following a landmine incident blamed on Cambodia but denied by Phnom Penh.

Despite international efforts in July, led by Trump and Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim, regional tension remains high with Thailand's military receiving full governmental support as it navigates the fraught situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025