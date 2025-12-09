Cambodia and Thailand on the Brink: Calls for Peace Amid Border Conflict

In a tense development in Southeast Asia, Cambodia has expressed its willingness for immediate bilateral talks with Thailand to cease hostilities along their shared border. The conflict has seen both nations accuse each other of violating a ceasefire facilitated by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The border violence, resuming after a previous truce collapsed, has led to casualties and mass displacement. Cambodia's outreach comes amidst Thailand's insistence on a show of sincerity before dialogue, and its reluctance for third-party mediation, following a landmine incident blamed on Cambodia but denied by Phnom Penh.

Despite international efforts in July, led by Trump and Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim, regional tension remains high with Thailand's military receiving full governmental support as it navigates the fraught situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)