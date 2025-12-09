Left Menu

Vijay Challenges DMK: Puducherry's Plea for Statehood

Actor and TVK chief Vijay criticized the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, urging them to learn from Puducherry's government led by CM N Rangasamy. During his public meeting, Vijay highlighted Puducherry's demand for full statehood, criticized the central government, and called for industrial development and financial autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:22 IST
Actor and TVK leader Vijay, in an outspoken address, challenged the Tamil Nadu ruling DMK to emulate Puducherry's 'impartial' governance led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Hosting his first outdoor assembly since the tragic Karur incident, Vijay criticised the central government's neglect of Puducherry and demanded statehood recognition.

Addressing an enthusiastic gathering of over 5,000 supporters, Vijay emphasized the difference in governance between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. He underscored Puducherry's long-standing demand for statehood, castigating the Centre for its failure to allocate adequate funding for the union territory's development.

Highlighting systemic challenges, Vijay pointed out the lack of industrial and infrastructure developments in regions like Karaikal and Mahe. He urged the central government to address these issues and ensure financial support for Puducherry, reiterating his commitment to advocate for the union territory's comprehensive growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

