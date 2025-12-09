Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's German Sojourn: A Dialogue with the Diaspora

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is scheduled to visit Germany from December 15 to 20. During his visit, he will engage with the Indian diaspora and German government officials, providing a platform to discuss India's global role and the strengthening of Congress.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Germany from December 15 to 20 to engage with the Indian diaspora and hold discussions with German government officials, as announced by the Indian Overseas Congress.

The visit aims to provide a platform for dialogue on India's global role while fostering exchanges of ideas with German legislators and diaspora members. This initiative was shared by Vikram Duhan, general secretary of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK.

In addition to meeting prominent leaders, Gandhi will interact with Indian Overseas Congress members across Europe, aiming to strengthen Congress ties and discuss key issues, including NRI concerns and party outreach strategies.

