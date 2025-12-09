Debate Sparked Over EVMs in Lok Sabha: Legacy and Allegations

In a contentious session of Lok Sabha on Tuesday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a fierce rebuttal against Rahul Gandhi's allegations of EVM manipulation, highlighting the Congress party's role in introducing electronic voting machines during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure in 1987.

Dubey pointedly questioned Gandhi's assertion of Election Commission collusion with the current government, citing past instances where Congress rewarded former election officials with prominent positions. He underscored the irony in Gandhi's transparency claims, noting that the adoption of EVMs was initially recommended by committees in 1961 and 1971.

The exchange added intensity to the ongoing discourse on election reforms, with Dubey emphasizing Congress's historical influence over election procedures and leadership appointments, suggesting a disconnect between their past actions and current rhetoric on electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)