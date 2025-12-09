Indian Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Secures Spot in 2025 Candidates Tournament

In a significant achievement for Indian chess, R Praggnanandhaa has clinched a place in the prestigious 2025 Candidates Tournament by triumphing in the FIDE Circuit. The young chess ace expressed enthusiasm about his upcoming challenge, committed to building on a year of strong performances.

Praggnanandhaa narrowly missed a podium finish at the FIDE World Cup but redeemed himself by becoming the sole Indian male qualifier for the Candidates Tournament set to take place at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, Cyprus, next March. He joins an elite group aiming to contest the World Championship title.

Thanking his supporters, including his team, fans, and family, Praggnanandhaa remains grateful and focused. The tournament will also see Indian female players Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy, and R. Vaishali vying for glory, showcasing India's growing prominence in the chess world.

(With inputs from agencies.)