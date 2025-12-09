Left Menu

Indian Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Secures Spot in 2025 Candidates Tournament

R Praggnanandhaa has qualified for the 2025 Candidates Tournament after winning the FIDE Circuit. He will be the only Indian male participant, aiming for the World Championship. The Candidates will occur in Cyprus, while India's female representatives include Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy, and R. Vaishali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:52 IST
Indian Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Secures Spot in 2025 Candidates Tournament
Praggnanandhaa
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement for Indian chess, R Praggnanandhaa has clinched a place in the prestigious 2025 Candidates Tournament by triumphing in the FIDE Circuit. The young chess ace expressed enthusiasm about his upcoming challenge, committed to building on a year of strong performances.

Praggnanandhaa narrowly missed a podium finish at the FIDE World Cup but redeemed himself by becoming the sole Indian male qualifier for the Candidates Tournament set to take place at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, Cyprus, next March. He joins an elite group aiming to contest the World Championship title.

Thanking his supporters, including his team, fans, and family, Praggnanandhaa remains grateful and focused. The tournament will also see Indian female players Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy, and R. Vaishali vying for glory, showcasing India's growing prominence in the chess world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025