Sudanese Military Plane Crash: Tragedy Amid Turmoil

A Sudanese military cargo plane crashed while landing at Osman Digna Air Base, killing all crew members, including noted pilot Omran Mirghani. This incident is part of a pattern with Sudan's poor aviation safety record. The crash occurs amidst ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:56 IST
Sudanese Military Plane Crash: Tragedy Amid Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Egypt

A military aircraft tragedy unfolded in eastern Sudan as an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane crashed while attempting a landing. The ill-fated flight ended at the Osman Digna Air Base in Port Sudan, claiming the lives of all crew members on board, including military pilot Omran Mirghani.

The crash underscores Sudan's troubled aviation safety record, following another crash earlier this year which resulted in 46 fatalities. These incidents add to the turmoil facing the country, which is embroiled in a power struggle between the military and Rapid Support Forces.

The ongoing conflict, which started in April 2023, has resulted in at least 40,000 deaths. Humanitarian crisis, famine, and war crimes, such as mass rape and ethnic killings, have plagued regions such as Darfur, exacerbating the dire situation amidst military setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

