Thailand's Political Shift: Anutin Signals Early Elections

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced plans to return power to the people, indicating his intention to dissolve parliament and arrange early elections. He made the announcement via social media.

A government insider confirmed to Reuters that Anutin has formally requested the dissolution from Thailand's King. If approved, this would necessitate elections to be held within 45-60 days, as mandated by the Thai constitution.

The move could significantly accelerate the electoral timeline. Prime Minister Anutin had initially scheduled the dissolution for January with elections in March or April, but the decision now comes amidst a serious border conflict with Cambodia that has claimed at least 20 lives and injured nearly 200 people.