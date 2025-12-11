Left Menu

Thailand's Political Shift: Anutin Signals Early Elections

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced his intention to dissolve parliament and hold elections earlier than expected. This move, pending the king's approval, must result in elections within 45-60 days. Anutin's decision comes amid a border conflict with Cambodia causing numerous casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:50 IST
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced plans to return power to the people, indicating his intention to dissolve parliament and arrange early elections. He made the announcement via social media.

A government insider confirmed to Reuters that Anutin has formally requested the dissolution from Thailand's King. If approved, this would necessitate elections to be held within 45-60 days, as mandated by the Thai constitution.

The move could significantly accelerate the electoral timeline. Prime Minister Anutin had initially scheduled the dissolution for January with elections in March or April, but the decision now comes amidst a serious border conflict with Cambodia that has claimed at least 20 lives and injured nearly 200 people.

