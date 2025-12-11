Left Menu

Chief Minister Soren Criticizes Centre's Focus Amidst National Turmoil

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticizes the Centre for prioritizing discussions on topics like the national song in Parliament to divert attention from serious issues like flight disruptions and bomb blasts. Soren highlights the 'step-motherly treatment' from the BJP-led government towards Jharkhand and slashed student scholarships.

Ranchi | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:14 IST
In a fiery address during the winter session, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP-led Centre of choosing trivial topics such as the national song 'Vande Mataram' for discussion in Parliament, while pertinent issues like flight disruptions and security threats remain overlooked.

Soren alleged that the central government is deliberately turning attention away from significant concerns like the IndiGo airline crisis and recent security incidents in Delhi, by engaging in diversion tactics. He decried the drastic reductions in scholarships for minority and ST students as a manifestation of the Centre's neglect towards Jharkhand.

Asserting the state's commitment to education, Soren announced initiatives like the Guruji Credit Card and Savitribai Phule scheme to support students. The session, which began on December 5, also saw the passage of a supplemental budget exceeding Rs 7,721 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

