Bangladesh Braces for Historic Elections Amid Political Turmoil

Bangladesh is set to conduct its highly anticipated general elections on February 12, 2026, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin. This will mark the nation's first election since the violent student-led protests that ousted Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government in August 2024.

On election day, a referendum will also seek public opinion on proposed reforms by the Muhammad Yunus-led National Consensus Commission. The announcement followed a meeting between the CEC and President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who has promised full support to ensure a free, fair election process.

Controversy surrounds the elections with the ban on Hasina's Awami League, prompting criticism from human rights groups, and skepticism from the League itself. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami are leading contenders, amid a politically charged atmosphere.

