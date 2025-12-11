Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado: The Undeterred Opposition Leader's Return

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, recently awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, asserts that U.S. actions have weakened Maduro’s regime. She vows to continue her fight for democracy upon her return to Venezuela, calling for international support and decisive actions against the government’s illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:07 IST
Maria Corina Machado: The Undeterred Opposition Leader's Return
Maria Corina Machado
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado declared on Thursday that the United States' decisive actions have significantly weakened President Nicolas Maduro's government. Speaking in Oslo, where her daughter accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf, Machado emphasized her commitment to returning to Venezuela to advocate for democracy.

U.S. operations, including the seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker, have been pivotal in pressuring Maduro's regime. While many view these actions as attempts to end Maduro's rule, Machado sidestepped direct calls for U.S. military intervention. She underscored the need for securing conditions in Venezuela before returning and encouraged global action beyond mere words.

Machado's journey from hiding to the public eye in Norway was marked by praise for those who aided her escape, including the U.S. government. Despite being barred from running in last year's presidential elections, Machado persists in her mission to challenge Maduro and rally international support for a democratic Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025