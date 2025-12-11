Maria Corina Machado: The Undeterred Opposition Leader's Return

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado declared on Thursday that the United States' decisive actions have significantly weakened President Nicolas Maduro's government. Speaking in Oslo, where her daughter accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf, Machado emphasized her commitment to returning to Venezuela to advocate for democracy.

U.S. operations, including the seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker, have been pivotal in pressuring Maduro's regime. While many view these actions as attempts to end Maduro's rule, Machado sidestepped direct calls for U.S. military intervention. She underscored the need for securing conditions in Venezuela before returning and encouraged global action beyond mere words.

Machado's journey from hiding to the public eye in Norway was marked by praise for those who aided her escape, including the U.S. government. Despite being barred from running in last year's presidential elections, Machado persists in her mission to challenge Maduro and rally international support for a democratic Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)