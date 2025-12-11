Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Stand Against Voter Roll Manipulation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating the removal of 1.5 crore names from the voters' list. She vowed to protest if names were unlawfully excluded during the electoral roll revision. Banerjee urged women to combat alleged voter suppression tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnanagar | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:09 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Stand Against Voter Roll Manipulation
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intensified her verbal assault on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, labeling him as 'dangerous' amid accusations of voter suppression ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. Addressing a rally, she alleged Shah's involvement in a plot to remove 1.5 crore names from the electoral list, warning of potential sit-in protests if valid voters are deleted.

Banerjee claimed the Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise was being 'weaponised' to intimidate voters, particularly targeting opposition-held areas under the guise of removing alleged infiltrators. She urged the women of Bengal to 'fight back' should their names be struck off, invoking the strength of mothers and sisters to counteract electoral manipulation.

Highlighting what she saw as partisanship by the Election Commission, Banerjee accused the BJP of deploying its aligned officers to influence the district administrations overseeing the SIR process. She asserted the BJP would not complete its term at the Centre, criticizing the use of money power to sway electoral results, while vowing that West Bengal would resist such tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025