Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Stand Against Voter Roll Manipulation

In a dramatic escalation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intensified her verbal assault on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, labeling him as 'dangerous' amid accusations of voter suppression ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. Addressing a rally, she alleged Shah's involvement in a plot to remove 1.5 crore names from the electoral list, warning of potential sit-in protests if valid voters are deleted.

Banerjee claimed the Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise was being 'weaponised' to intimidate voters, particularly targeting opposition-held areas under the guise of removing alleged infiltrators. She urged the women of Bengal to 'fight back' should their names be struck off, invoking the strength of mothers and sisters to counteract electoral manipulation.

Highlighting what she saw as partisanship by the Election Commission, Banerjee accused the BJP of deploying its aligned officers to influence the district administrations overseeing the SIR process. She asserted the BJP would not complete its term at the Centre, criticizing the use of money power to sway electoral results, while vowing that West Bengal would resist such tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)