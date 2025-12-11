Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Urges Women to Lead Against Voter List Deletions

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged state women to lead the charge against alleged voter list deletions by the BJP during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, accusing them of threatening women's rights. She promised a sit-in protest if deliberate deletions occur, stressing BJP's waning power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:51 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/(Pic: Mamata Banerjee's social media page). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a forceful address at Krishnanagar, Nadia, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on the state's women to spearhead resistance against what she described as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attempts to unlawfully delete voters from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

She accused the BJP of intending to strip women of their voting rights and employing Central forces to intimidate them during elections, urging women to demonstrate their strength. Banerjee vowed a sit-in protest should any voter's name be deliberately removed, accusing the BJP of exerting undue pressure on District Magistrates (DMs).

The Chief Minister warned the BJP against overreaching its authority, noting that party leaders closely monitor electoral roll proceedings. She asserted that the BJP would not remain in control indefinitely, stating, "BJP won't complete their term." Meanwhile, the Election Commission extended the SIR electoral roll revision period across six states and a Union Territory.

