Mamata Banerjee Urges Women to Lead Against Voter List Deletions

In a forceful address at Krishnanagar, Nadia, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on the state's women to spearhead resistance against what she described as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attempts to unlawfully delete voters from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

She accused the BJP of intending to strip women of their voting rights and employing Central forces to intimidate them during elections, urging women to demonstrate their strength. Banerjee vowed a sit-in protest should any voter's name be deliberately removed, accusing the BJP of exerting undue pressure on District Magistrates (DMs).

The Chief Minister warned the BJP against overreaching its authority, noting that party leaders closely monitor electoral roll proceedings. She asserted that the BJP would not remain in control indefinitely, stating, "BJP won't complete their term." Meanwhile, the Election Commission extended the SIR electoral roll revision period across six states and a Union Territory.