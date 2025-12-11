Ukraine's Revised Plan: A Balancing Act in the Quest for Peace

Ukraine has unveiled a revised 20-point framework to end its ongoing conflict with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday. A major roadblock in the negotiations remains the issue of ceding Ukrainian territory, with discussions involving creating a 'free economic zone' in the Donbas region.

Zelenskiy emphasized that any decision on territorial concessions should be determined by a referendum among Ukrainians. The Ukrainian leadership is seeking a balance within a U.S.-backed 28-point plan, which includes discussions of mutual governance of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the withdrawal of Russian forces from various regions.

The pressure is mounting on Ukraine from the U.S. to forge a peace deal quickly amid Russia's escalated military actions. The comprehensive peace proposal also encompasses security guarantees and commitments to rebuild war-impacted Ukrainian cities, highlighting a sustained focus on maintaining strong national defense.

