Ukraine's Revised Plan: A Balancing Act in the Quest for Peace

Ukraine has proposed a revised 20-point peace framework to the U.S. amid negotiations with Russia, focusing on territorial issues and security guarantees. President Zelenskiy stresses a referendum for territorial concessions, while the U.S. seeks a swift agreement to stabilize the region and address energy and security dilemmas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:45 IST
Ukraine's Revised Plan: A Balancing Act in the Quest for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has unveiled a revised 20-point framework to end its ongoing conflict with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday. A major roadblock in the negotiations remains the issue of ceding Ukrainian territory, with discussions involving creating a 'free economic zone' in the Donbas region.

Zelenskiy emphasized that any decision on territorial concessions should be determined by a referendum among Ukrainians. The Ukrainian leadership is seeking a balance within a U.S.-backed 28-point plan, which includes discussions of mutual governance of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the withdrawal of Russian forces from various regions.

The pressure is mounting on Ukraine from the U.S. to forge a peace deal quickly amid Russia's escalated military actions. The comprehensive peace proposal also encompasses security guarantees and commitments to rebuild war-impacted Ukrainian cities, highlighting a sustained focus on maintaining strong national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

