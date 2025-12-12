Kremlin Skeptical of Revised U.S. Proposals
Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov expressed Moscow's reservations about revised U.S. proposals related to Ukraine, as reported by Russian news agencies. While talks are expected between Russia and the U.S. regarding these outcomes, Ushakov hinted at potential dissatisfaction with the proposals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:31 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov indicated on Friday that Moscow holds reservations about the revised proposals from the U.S. concerning Ukraine, according to Interfax.
The state news agency RIA reported Ushakov's remarks, suggesting that Russia will eventually engage in discussions with the U.S. regarding the talks' outcomes.
Although specifics of the proposals remain under wraps, Ushakov hinted at potential dissatisfaction, implying that certain aspects might not sit well with Moscow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- foreign policy
- Yury Ushakov
- Moscow
- U.S. proposals
- Ukraine
- Interfax
- RIA
- Russia
- discussions
ALSO READ
Kupiansk Counteroffensive: Ukraine Claims Strategic Gains
Erdogan Pushes for Partial Ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Ukraine's Crucial Search for Energy Minister Amid Corruption Scandal
European Union Unfreezes Strategy: Russian Assets on Indefinite Hold to Support Ukraine
Ukraine's Potential EU Membership Amid Peace Talks