Kremlin Skeptical of Revised U.S. Proposals

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov expressed Moscow's reservations about revised U.S. proposals related to Ukraine, as reported by Russian news agencies. While talks are expected between Russia and the U.S. regarding these outcomes, Ushakov hinted at potential dissatisfaction with the proposals.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov indicated on Friday that Moscow holds reservations about the revised proposals from the U.S. concerning Ukraine, according to Interfax.

The state news agency RIA reported Ushakov's remarks, suggesting that Russia will eventually engage in discussions with the U.S. regarding the talks' outcomes.

Although specifics of the proposals remain under wraps, Ushakov hinted at potential dissatisfaction, implying that certain aspects might not sit well with Moscow.

