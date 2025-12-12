BJP Demands Accountability: What Has the AAP Done for Rural Punjab?

In a prelude to Punjab's upcoming zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls, senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia has interrogated the AAP government's contributions to rural development.

Questioning the ruling party's accomplishments, Kalia criticized their focus on opposition instead of showcasing infrastructure improvements in villages.

Adding to the political discourse, Kalia confirmed BJP's commitment to contest independently in future elections, dismissing speculation about alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)