Karnataka's Political Dinner: Casual Gathering or Power Play?
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismisses reports of a strategic dinner meeting with MLAs, attributing his presence to personal invitations from party colleagues. Despite speculation of political maneuvering, Shivakumar and other ministers emphasize the gathering's casual nature, downplaying rumors of a power struggle within the Congress party.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar strongly refuted claims of a political strategy dinner with MLAs, asserting that his attendance at the gathering was purely personal, driven by affection from party members.
On Thursday night, over 30 Congress legislators, including ministers, gathered for a dinner, fueling speculation amid a political power struggle. However, Shivakumar and other attendees emphasized the event's casual nature, with no political agenda.
The dinner sparked concerns of potential factionalism within the party, but leaders like Shivakumar urged restraint, dismissing notions of a power play and asserting unity among the 140 Congress MLAs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
