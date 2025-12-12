Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Dinner: Casual Gathering or Power Play?

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismisses reports of a strategic dinner meeting with MLAs, attributing his presence to personal invitations from party colleagues. Despite speculation of political maneuvering, Shivakumar and other ministers emphasize the gathering's casual nature, downplaying rumors of a power struggle within the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:56 IST
Karnataka's Political Dinner: Casual Gathering or Power Play?
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar strongly refuted claims of a political strategy dinner with MLAs, asserting that his attendance at the gathering was purely personal, driven by affection from party members.

On Thursday night, over 30 Congress legislators, including ministers, gathered for a dinner, fueling speculation amid a political power struggle. However, Shivakumar and other attendees emphasized the event's casual nature, with no political agenda.

The dinner sparked concerns of potential factionalism within the party, but leaders like Shivakumar urged restraint, dismissing notions of a power play and asserting unity among the 140 Congress MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025