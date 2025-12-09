Left Menu

BlackRock Boosts Indian Green Future with Rs 3,000 Crore Investment

BlackRock is investing up to Rs 3,000 crore in Aditya Birla Renewables through Global Infrastructure Partners. The investment values the unit at Rs 14,600 crore, with plans to expand capacity from 4.3 GW to 10 GW. This aligns with India's decarbonization goals and energy security ambitions.

  • India

Global investment giant BlackRock, via its Global Infrastructure Partners, announced a substantial investment of up to Rs 3,000 crore for a minority stake in Aditya Birla group's renewable business. This move underscores BlackRock's commitment to sustainable energy.

The strategic investment values the Aditya Birla Renewables at an impressive Rs 14,600 crore, according to an official statement. The agreement includes an initial Rs 2,000 crore investment and a contingency plan to invest an additional Rs 1,000 crore.

The partnership is poised to accelerate Aditya Birla Renewables' growth, aiming to more than double its current 4.3 GW capacity across 10 Indian states to 10 GW, thereby reinforcing India's push for decarbonization and energy security.

