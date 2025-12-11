Thailand’s Political Landscape: Power Back to the People

In a recent social media statement, Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared his commitment to 'returning power to the people,' hinting at a forthcoming dissolution of parliament.

Charnvirakul had previously announced plans in September to dissolve parliament by the end of January, with elections set for March or early April. However, it remains uncertain if these events will occur sooner than anticipated.

The timeline remains uncertain, and observers are watching closely to see if the political landscape in Thailand will shift ahead of schedule.

