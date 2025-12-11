Left Menu

Thailand’s Political Landscape: Power Back to the People

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced his intention to 'return power to the people,' indicating a move towards dissolving parliament and holding elections. Initially planned for early 2023, it's unclear if the dissolution will occur sooner, signifying a potential acceleration of political events in Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a recent social media statement, Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared his commitment to 'returning power to the people,' hinting at a forthcoming dissolution of parliament.

Charnvirakul had previously announced plans in September to dissolve parliament by the end of January, with elections set for March or early April. However, it remains uncertain if these events will occur sooner than anticipated.

The timeline remains uncertain, and observers are watching closely to see if the political landscape in Thailand will shift ahead of schedule.

