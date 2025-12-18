Left Menu

Vijay's Political Showdown: A Battle of Forces

Actor-politician Vijay criticized Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK as an 'evil force,' echoing past AIADMK leaders' rhetoric. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is labeled a 'pure force,' focusing on the 2026 elections. The DMK retorts, alleging Vijay to be a 'killer force' after a tragic rally incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:48 IST
Amid escalating political tensions, actor-politician Vijay has launched a vehement critique against Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, labeling it an 'evil force.' This rhetoric echoes that of the late AIADMK icons M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Vijay asserts his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is a 'pure force' poised for a duel with the DMK in the 2026 elections.

The DMK has counteracted these allegations, branding Vijay and his party as a 'killer force.' This rebuttal references the tragic stampede at a TVK rally in Karur on September 27, which resulted in the deaths of 41 attendees. Vijay remains defiant, accusing DMK of failing to keep electoral promises and critiquing their governance.

Vijay's strategy includes rallying public support through speeches and engagements across Tamil Nadu, urging citizens to reject the Dravidian party. Highlighting unfulfilled DMK commitments, including the promise to scrap NEET, he rallies for change. Meanwhile, rival politicians have questioned Vijay's character, drawing comparisons to his film dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

