Controversy Sparks Over Replacement of MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill

In a fierce critique, Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring lambasted the central government's decision to replace MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Bill. He condemned the move as a grave injustice to disadvantaged communities such as the poor, Dalits, and women.

Supriya Shrinate, chairperson of AICC's social media department, joined Warring in labeling this development as a 'systematic attack' on marginalized groups who thrived under MGNREGA. She criticized the increased financial burden on states, which must now contribute 40% to the scheme, challenging the AAP-led Punjab government.

Shrinate argued that MGNREGA was a lifeline for rural communities and questioned the government's rationale, noting that the average days of employment provided under the new scheme fall far short of promises. The changes, she claimed, privilege centralization at the cost of state autonomy and economic progress in rural regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)