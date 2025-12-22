Tragedy in Khulna: Another Student Leader Targeted

Motaleb Shikder, notable for his involvement in the 2004 student-led uprising in Bangladesh, was critically injured on Monday after being shot in the head by unidentified gunmen in Khulna. The attack occurred just days after the assassination of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader.

Khulna Division head of the National Citizen Party and central coordinator, Shikder was attacked in the city's Majid Sarani area. According to Mahmuda Mitu, NCP's joint principal coordinator, Shikder was quickly taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital for emergency treatment.

The incident has heightened tensions across the country as an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus declared a national day of mourning for Hadi. A manhunt is underway for the perpetrators of both attacks, with authorities yet to determine the motives behind these violent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)