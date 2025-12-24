Nitin Nabin's Spiritual and Strategic Homecoming in Bihar
BJP national working president Nitin Nabin visited Patna, Bihar, offering prayers at several religious sites and meeting with party leaders. During his visit, Nabin presided over strategic meetings and expressed gratitude to BJP workers for their role in the party's recent electoral success. His visit featured significant political engagements.
BJP's national working president, Nitin Nabin, returned to his home state Bihar, engaging in a blend of spiritual and political activities. On Wednesday, he offered prayers at the historic Patna Sahib gurdwara and several temples in Patna, accompanied by senior party leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.
Nabin, a seasoned MLA from the Bankipur assembly, focused on strengthening party structures during his meetings in the state. He guided discussions with Booth Level Agent-2 members and the Mandal Core Team of Bankipur, emphasizing strategic advancements and expressing deep appreciation for their ground-level work in the recent landslide election victory.
Beyond spiritual engagements, Nabin's itinerary included significant political interactions, meeting with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His visit highlighted both reverence and resolve, aligning with Nabin's ongoing mission to fortify BJP's presence and responsibilities in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
