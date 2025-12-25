Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding 'Beti Bachao' Campaign

Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP's 'Beti Bachao' initiative, claiming it has turned into a mockery. He pointed out that convicted rapists were being released while ministers mocked survivors, as seen in the Unnao rape case involving Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:54 IST
Controversy Surrounding 'Beti Bachao' Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has criticized the 'Beti Bachao' campaign led by the BJP, stating it has become a farce in states ruled by the party.

Banerjee's criticism was sparked by a recent Delhi High Court order that suspended the jail term of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Furthermore, Banerjee condemned a video showing Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar making light of the survivor's protest at India Gate, highlighting a lack of response from BJP leadership to these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025