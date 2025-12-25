Controversy Surrounding 'Beti Bachao' Campaign

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has criticized the 'Beti Bachao' campaign led by the BJP, stating it has become a farce in states ruled by the party.

Banerjee's criticism was sparked by a recent Delhi High Court order that suspended the jail term of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Furthermore, Banerjee condemned a video showing Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar making light of the survivor's protest at India Gate, highlighting a lack of response from BJP leadership to these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)