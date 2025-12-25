Controversy Surrounding 'Beti Bachao' Campaign
Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP's 'Beti Bachao' initiative, claiming it has turned into a mockery. He pointed out that convicted rapists were being released while ministers mocked survivors, as seen in the Unnao rape case involving Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has criticized the 'Beti Bachao' campaign led by the BJP, stating it has become a farce in states ruled by the party.
Banerjee's criticism was sparked by a recent Delhi High Court order that suspended the jail term of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case.
Furthermore, Banerjee condemned a video showing Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar making light of the survivor's protest at India Gate, highlighting a lack of response from BJP leadership to these issues.
