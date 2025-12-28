Left Menu

Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump oppose a European-Ukrainian proposition for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine. They believe Kyiv should make decisive choices on Donbas to prevent further conflict. A call between Putin and Trump emphasized aligning their perspectives on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 23:41 IST
Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a revealing statement on Sunday, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have voiced their opposition to a proposed European-Ukrainian temporary ceasefire in Ukraine.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov disclosed that a significant exchange took place between the two leaders, lasting over an hour, initiated by Trump ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

This high-level discussion underscored the shared belief that a temporary ceasefire could extend the conflict, stressing the need for Kyiv to take decisive action on the Donbas issue for lasting peace.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

 Suriname
2
Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

 India
3
Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

 Global
4
Kyrgios Edges Sabalenka in Electrifying 'Battle of the Sexes'

Kyrgios Edges Sabalenka in Electrifying 'Battle of the Sexes'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025