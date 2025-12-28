In a revealing statement on Sunday, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have voiced their opposition to a proposed European-Ukrainian temporary ceasefire in Ukraine.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov disclosed that a significant exchange took place between the two leaders, lasting over an hour, initiated by Trump ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

This high-level discussion underscored the shared belief that a temporary ceasefire could extend the conflict, stressing the need for Kyiv to take decisive action on the Donbas issue for lasting peace.