Political Turmoil: Black Oil Bounty Controversy

The political climate in Kerala heated up as a Youth Congress leader allegedly offered a reward for pouring black oil on SNDP Yogam's secretary, Vellappally Natesan, following his inflammatory remarks against a journalist.

Reacting swiftly, BJP leader K Gopalakrishnan condemned the perceived 'jihadist mindset' behind the call, hinting at potential future instability unless the BJP comes to power in the state.

Natesan had previously berated a reporter from Malappuram, labeling him as an extremist, drawing criticism from the Kerala Union of Working Journalists and inciting political dissent.

