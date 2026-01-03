Political Turmoil: Black Oil Bounty Controversy
A Youth Congress leader's controversial call for a reward to pour black oil on SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has spurred backlash from the BJP. This stems from Natesan's contentious remarks against a journalist, leading to heavy criticism from multiple fronts.
The political climate in Kerala heated up as a Youth Congress leader allegedly offered a reward for pouring black oil on SNDP Yogam's secretary, Vellappally Natesan, following his inflammatory remarks against a journalist.
Reacting swiftly, BJP leader K Gopalakrishnan condemned the perceived 'jihadist mindset' behind the call, hinting at potential future instability unless the BJP comes to power in the state.
Natesan had previously berated a reporter from Malappuram, labeling him as an extremist, drawing criticism from the Kerala Union of Working Journalists and inciting political dissent.
