US Launches Night Strike in Venezuela: Capture of Maduro Sparks Global Tensions

The United States launched a significant nighttime strike against Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro in a dramatic escalation of tensions. The strike, announced by President Donald Trump on social media, led to explosions in Caracas as Venezuelan officials accused the US of launching an imperialist attack.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro responded by preparing for a potential refugee influx, while condemning US actions and urging the UN Security Council to address the aggression on Venezuela and Latin America. Colombia took preemptive security measures at the border to manage a possible refugee crisis.

Internationally, Russia labeled the US operation as armed aggression and insisted on Venezuela's sovereignty, advocating for dialogue to prevent further conflicts. The US State Department cautioned Americans in Venezuela to remain safe, while diplomatic statements suggested a major shift in Venezuelan leadership.