EU's Stance on Maduro's Legitimacy Raises Diplomatic Tensions
The European Union has reiterated its position that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lacks legitimacy, emphasizing the need for international law and restraint in dealing with Venezuela's political situation. EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas has been in communication with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the EU Ambassador in Caracas for ongoing monitoring.
The European Union has reaffirmed its stance questioning the legitimacy of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Kaja Kallas, the EU's chief diplomat, reiterated this position in a statement on Saturday, urging adherence to international law amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions.
In communication with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the EU's representative in Caracas, Kallas emphasized the need for restraint and a peaceful transition in Venezuela. She made these remarks on the social media platform X, highlighting the EU's commitment to monitoring the evolving situation closely.
Kallas's comments underline the EU's long-standing position that Mr. Maduro's government lacks legitimacy. The emphasis remains on respecting international legal frameworks and the principles outlined in the UN Charter, urging all parties involved to exercise caution as the situation unfolds.
