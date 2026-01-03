Cricket Diplomacy in Limbo: India-Bangladesh Strained Ties Freeze Matches

The diplomatic rift between India and Bangladesh has cast a long shadow over their bilateral cricket dealings, with the BCCI showing little inclination to visit Bangladesh. This move disrupts the six-match white-ball series announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for September.

The BCB had outlined a packed schedule beginning in late August, proposing three ODIs and three T20Is in the first half of September. However, the BCCI's reluctance is tied to the turbulent political climate in Bangladesh, which has been rocked by violent unrest for six months.

Such a freeze in cricket ties resonates with the frosty cricketing relationship India shares with Pakistan. Both countries only engage at neutral venues due to political tensions. The Indo-Pak T20 World Cup match will play out in Sri Lanka amid these diplomatic tensions.

