Cricket Diplomacy: Mustafizur Rahman Released by KKR amidst Indo-Bangladesh Tensions

Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman has been released by IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders following BCCI's directive amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh. As political unrest intensifies, the decision highlights potential exclusion of Bangladeshi players from future IPL seasons, resonating with previous exclusions of Pakistani players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) under instructions from the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI). This action comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions between neighboring India and Bangladesh.

The BCCI made it clear that KKR can seek a replacement for Rahman if necessary. The decision comes after KKR secured Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore following a competitive bidding war last month. The situation has ignited discussions on whether Bangladeshi players might face exclusion like their Pakistani counterparts in the IPL.

In light of the recent developments, an emergency meeting was called by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to address the issue. This incident underscores the deepening geopolitical rift that shadows the cricketing relationship between the two nations, affecting scheduled series and the participation of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

