Condemnation Over U.S. Actions in Venezuela: CPI(M) Speaks Out

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby strongly condemned the United States for allegedly abducting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, describing the action as a 'naked act of aggression' orchestrated by President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters, Baby criticized the U.S.'s military presence in the Caribbean, questioning its justification as an anti-narcotics operation. He cited a lack of evidence from the U.S. to back up its claims, pointing to a historical precedent of American interference in Venezuela from 2002.

Baby emphasized India's important role as a leader in the Non-Aligned Movement, calling the U.S. move a blind violation of international laws and an attack on Venezuela's sovereignty. He urged India to shed its silence on the matter due to its longstanding ties with the Latin American nation.