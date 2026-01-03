Congress Plans Mega Rally in Ranchi Against VB-G RAM G
The Congress in Jharkhand will hold a rally on January 5 to protest against the center's decision to replace MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G. The rally is part of a nationwide agitation against this decision, which shifts the decision-making from gram sabhas to the center.
The Jharkhand branch of the Congress party has announced plans to orchestrate a large-scale rally in Ranchi on January 5. This move aims to protest the central government's initiative to replace the rural employment scheme, MGNREGA, with the new VB-G RAM G program.
State Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, during a press conference, conveyed that party members will gather at the Bapu Vatika in Morabadi and proceed towards Lok Bhawan. Kamlesh asserted, 'We are staging this rally as part of a broader national campaign against the VB-G RAM G program that is succeeding the UPA-era MGNREGA.'
He criticized the replacement as a politically motivated tactic, pointing out that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was crucial for safeguarding livelihoods, especially during the pandemic. The VB-G RAM G, endorsed by President Droupadi Murmu after parliamentary approval, claims to offer 125 days of wage employment annually for rural households.
