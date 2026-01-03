Left Menu

U.S. Overthrows Venezuela's Maduro in Surprising Military Strike

The United States conducted a large-scale military operation to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, marking a significant intervention in Latin America. Maduro, accused of narcotics and election fraud, was captured with his wife and may face U.S. criminal charges. The action has sparked regional tensions and potential geopolitical fallout.

Updated: 03-01-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold and unexpected move, the United States has removed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power, marking the biggest U.S. intervention in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion. President Trump confirmed Maduro's capture in a social media post, claiming the operation was executed seamlessly alongside U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The U.S. accused Maduro of running a 'narco-state' and election fraud, leading to his indictment on several charges related to narcotics trafficking. The operation involved elite forces, including Delta Force, sparking mixed reactions globally. Maduro, who denies these claims, was flown out of Venezuela, causing regional unrest and uncertainty about the nation's leadership succession.

With Vice President Delcy Rodriguez potentially stepping in, the Venezuelan military remains a key power structure. Allies like Russia and Iran condemned the U.S. action. The move has drawn parallels to historical U.S. policies and raised questions about legality and international response, though oil production remains unaffected for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

