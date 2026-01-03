Left Menu

Mausam Noor's Return to Congress Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls

Mausam Noor rejoined Congress, leaving Trinamool Congress to continue her family's political legacy. As West Bengal assembly elections loom, she aims to strengthen Congress's presence in the state, especially in Maldah, drawing upon her uncle Ghani Khan Chaudhary's legacy of secularism and development.

Updated: 03-01-2026 19:29 IST
In a strategic move ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, Mausam Noor has returned to the Congress party, departing from the Trinamool Congress. The notable shift underscores her commitment to furthering the political legacy of her late uncle, Ghani Khan Chaudhary.

Mausam Noor, who previously served as a two-time Congress MP for Maldaha Dakshin and as Youth Congress president in West Bengal, announced her rejoining at the Congress headquarters. She was accompanied by key figures like Jairam Ramesh and Ghulam Ahmed Mir, underscoring the significance of her return to the party.

Noor emphasized her dedication to strengthening Congress's foothold in Kolkata, with a strong belief in secularism and development. Her decision comes as her Rajya Sabha tenure ends, marking a pivotal moment in West Bengal's political landscape as elections approach.

