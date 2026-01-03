Left Menu

Outrage in Bihar Over Controversial Remarks by Politician's Spouse

Political leaders in Bihar have united in condemning remarks made by Girdhari Lal Shahu, husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, that demeaned women from Bihar. The controversial statement has sparked widespread protests and a criminal case, demanding an apology and action from the BJP.

Patna | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:30 IST
Outrage in Bihar Over Controversial Remarks by Politician's Spouse
Politicians across party lines in Bihar have expressed vehement condemnation over the remarks made by Girdhari Lal Shahu, the husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya. His statement, which suggested that girls from Bihar are available for marriage for Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000, has sparked outrage.

Senior leaders from both the ruling BJP and opposition RJD, along with Independent MP Pappu Yadav, have criticized Shahu following the surfacing of a video of him allegedly making the insensitive comments. RJD leaders have called for strong action from the BJP, seeking justice for the insult towards women from Bihar.

In response to the widespread controversy, protests erupted, including a march by the RJD's women's wing. Meanwhile, a criminal case has been registered against Shahu, and the Congress party has termed the remarks an 'insult' to Indian women, urging the BJP to issue a formal apology.

