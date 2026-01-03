Left Menu

Unprecedented US Strike on Venezuela Sparks Global Concern

The United States conducted a significant strike on Venezuela, capturing its President, Nicolas Maduro, in a move experts label 'unbelievable' and 'dangerous.' This action by the Trump administration reportedly violates international norms and could set a 'bad precedent' encouraging similar moves globally.

The United States' recent strike against Venezuela, leading to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, has been described as 'unbelievable' and could potentially set a dangerous precedent, according to Indian strategic affairs experts.

US President Donald Trump announced the operation's success on Truth Social, although questions remain about its legal basis, particularly concerning consultation with Congress. Experts like Rajiv Dogra have criticized the action as an unprecedented breach of international norms, drawing parallels to historical invasions that disregard sovereignty.

The move, amidst ongoing tensions between the two nations, raises concerns about encouraging other powers to execute similar operations. Analysts warn of future global instability if such aggressive actions become normalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

