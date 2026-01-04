Left Menu

Pope Leo Urges Justice and Sovereignty for Venezuela Amid Political Turmoil

Pope Leo called for Venezuela to maintain its independence following the U.S. removal of President Nicolas Maduro. He emphasized respect for human rights and Venezuela's constitution. President Trump plans to control oil-rich Venezuela after Maduro's capture. Leo previously cautioned against using military force for regime change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:36 IST
Pope Leo Urges Justice and Sovereignty for Venezuela Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pope Leo has urged for Venezuela to retain its independence following the United States' recent actions to topple its leader, Nicolas Maduro. Speaking to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square, Pope Leo expressed concern over the situation.

As the first American pope, Leo emphasized the importance of respecting human rights and adhering to Venezuela's constitution. He called for actively working towards peace and justice while maintaining Venezuela's sovereignty amidst the current unrest.

Following President Trump's statement about taking control of oil-rich Venezuela, Pope Leo reiterated his previous warning against using military force to remove Maduro. Trump had ordered Maduro's capture, leading to his detention in New York on drug-related charges.

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Corruption: Satam vs Thackeray

Allegations of Corruption: Satam vs Thackeray

 India
2
Mamata writes to CEC expressing concerns over alleged irregularities, procedural violations, administrative lapses during SIR in Bengal.

Mamata writes to CEC expressing concerns over alleged irregularities, proced...

 India
3
Young Stars Shine in WTT Youth Contender 2026

Young Stars Shine in WTT Youth Contender 2026

 India
4
Agustina Gorzelany's Winning Strike Secures Victory for Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Agustina Gorzelany's Winning Strike Secures Victory for Shrachi Bengal Tiger...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026