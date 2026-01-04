Pope Leo Urges Justice and Sovereignty for Venezuela Amid Political Turmoil

Pope Leo has urged for Venezuela to retain its independence following the United States' recent actions to topple its leader, Nicolas Maduro. Speaking to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square, Pope Leo expressed concern over the situation.

As the first American pope, Leo emphasized the importance of respecting human rights and adhering to Venezuela's constitution. He called for actively working towards peace and justice while maintaining Venezuela's sovereignty amidst the current unrest.

Following President Trump's statement about taking control of oil-rich Venezuela, Pope Leo reiterated his previous warning against using military force to remove Maduro. Trump had ordered Maduro's capture, leading to his detention in New York on drug-related charges.