Pope Leo Urges Justice and Sovereignty for Venezuela Amid Political Turmoil
Pope Leo called for Venezuela to maintain its independence following the U.S. removal of President Nicolas Maduro. He emphasized respect for human rights and Venezuela's constitution. President Trump plans to control oil-rich Venezuela after Maduro's capture. Leo previously cautioned against using military force for regime change.
Pope Leo has urged for Venezuela to retain its independence following the United States' recent actions to topple its leader, Nicolas Maduro. Speaking to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square, Pope Leo expressed concern over the situation.
As the first American pope, Leo emphasized the importance of respecting human rights and adhering to Venezuela's constitution. He called for actively working towards peace and justice while maintaining Venezuela's sovereignty amidst the current unrest.
Following President Trump's statement about taking control of oil-rich Venezuela, Pope Leo reiterated his previous warning against using military force to remove Maduro. Trump had ordered Maduro's capture, leading to his detention in New York on drug-related charges.
US now deciding what's next for Venezuela after Maduro capture, 'we'll be involved in it very much' Trump tells Fox News, reports AP.
Trump says Rubio has spoken to Venezuelan VP to make that country 'great again,' no word from Venezuelan government, reports AP.