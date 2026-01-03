Left Menu

U.S. Ousts Maduro in Sudden Operation: A New Era for Venezuela?

The U.S. removed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a dramatic nighttime operation. President Trump confirmed Maduro's capture, indicating a major shift in U.S.-Venezuela relations. The move opens debate on Venezuela's future leadership and raises questions about regional stability, reflecting earlier U.S. interventions in Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising overnight operation, the United States ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, marking the most significant U.S. intervention in Latin America since the invasion of Panama in 1989. President Donald Trump confirmed Maduro's capture, noting that U.S. forces swiftly moved in Caracas, incapacitating vital infrastructure.

The removal of Maduro, a leader of over 12 years, introduces uncertainty in Venezuela's leadership. Reports suggest Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is in Russia, complicating succession discussions. Venezuela's ruling movement confirmed casualties but did not provide specifics; Trump assured no U.S. forces were lost.

International reactions are mixed, with praise from some Latin American leaders and condemnation from allies of Maduro. The move raises legal and political questions, echoing interventions under the Monroe Doctrine. Observers remain wary of the implications for regional stability and the risks of U.S. foreign entanglements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

