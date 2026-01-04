Trump’s Bold Move in Venezuela: A New Foreign Strategy Unveiled

President Donald Trump has initiated an unprecedented military action in Venezuela, capturing its leader, Nicolas Maduro, and signaling a drastic change in his administration's foreign policy. This move aligns with Trump's 'America First' strategy, focusing on securing stable energy sources from Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

This aggressive stance has drawn widespread criticism, even within Trump's own party. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly rejected the military intervention, citing a departure from the 'America First' philosophy. As Democrats gear up for midterm elections, they are likely to scrutinize Trump's increased focus on international conflicts.

The president's approach raises questions about its long-term implications, both at home and abroad. Historical parallels are being drawn with past U.S. interventions, while political analysts consider the potential quagmire the U.S. might face in managing Venezuela's political transition.

