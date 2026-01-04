North Korea's Missile Moves: A Strategic Show of Power

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, according to a statement from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The missile's launch has been confirmed to have landed, as stated by Japan's Ministry of Defense.

This latest missile test follows increased activity by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has been advocating for a significant boost in the production of tactical guided weapons. His visits to weapons and munitions factories highlight heightened military preparations.

Kim Jong Un's actions are strategically timed ahead of next year's Ninth Party Congress of the Workers' Party, where key policy directions will be discussed. The missile tests and production enhancements signal North Korea's continued focus on strengthening its military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)