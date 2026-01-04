North Korea's Missile Test Raises Regional Tensions

North Korea has executed a ballistic missile launch toward the eastern sea, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, intensifying the spotlight on regional security concerns.

The missile is believed to have landed already, Japan's Ministry of Defense stated. This marks North Korea's first ballistic test since November.

With South Korean President Lee Jae Myung commencing a state visit to China, experts speculate on his potential request for Beijing's assistance in fostering dialogue with North Korea. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for doubling the production capacity of tactical guided weapons, state media reported, amid visits to weapons factories and missile testing ahead of the Workers' Party's Ninth Party Congress.

