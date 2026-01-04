Left Menu

North Korea's Missile Test Raises Regional Tensions

North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, sparking international concern. South Korea and Japan confirmed the incident. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is in China, potentially seeking dialogue aid with North Korea. Kim Jong Un plans to boost weapon production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 05:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 05:21 IST
North Korea's Missile Test Raises Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea has executed a ballistic missile launch toward the eastern sea, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, intensifying the spotlight on regional security concerns.

The missile is believed to have landed already, Japan's Ministry of Defense stated. This marks North Korea's first ballistic test since November.

With South Korean President Lee Jae Myung commencing a state visit to China, experts speculate on his potential request for Beijing's assistance in fostering dialogue with North Korea. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for doubling the production capacity of tactical guided weapons, state media reported, amid visits to weapons factories and missile testing ahead of the Workers' Party's Ninth Party Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's Missile Ambitions: A Rising Threat

North Korea's Missile Ambitions: A Rising Threat

 Global
2
North Korea's Missile Moves: A Strategic Show of Power

North Korea's Missile Moves: A Strategic Show of Power

 Global
3
North Korea's Missile Test Raises Regional Tensions

North Korea's Missile Test Raises Regional Tensions

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Captures Venezuelan President Maduro

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Captures Venezuelan President Maduro

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026