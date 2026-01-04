Left Menu

Maduro's Dramatic US Capture Sparks Concerns and Global Tensions

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was captured in a covert US military operation, raising questions about the operation's legality and future of Venezuela. The Trump administration aims to control the country's oil reserves amidst protests and international criticism. The operation has brought Venezuelan political tensions to the forefront, with global implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:49 IST
Nicolas Maduro
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Fallen Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has arrived in the United States after a daring US military operation facilitated his capture, raising eyebrows over the legality and implications of such decisive action.

Former President Donald Trump lauded this maneuver as an opportunity to influence Venezuela's leadership and manage its substantial oil reserves, even as global actors, including the UN, express concerns.

The operation underscores the geopolitical stakes involved, drawing heavy protests in Caracas and putting a spotlight on the controversial approach to US foreign intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

