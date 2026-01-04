Maduro's Dramatic US Capture Sparks Concerns and Global Tensions

Fallen Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has arrived in the United States after a daring US military operation facilitated his capture, raising eyebrows over the legality and implications of such decisive action.

Former President Donald Trump lauded this maneuver as an opportunity to influence Venezuela's leadership and manage its substantial oil reserves, even as global actors, including the UN, express concerns.

The operation underscores the geopolitical stakes involved, drawing heavy protests in Caracas and putting a spotlight on the controversial approach to US foreign intervention.

