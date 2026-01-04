Left Menu

Pope Leo's Concern Over Venezuelan Turmoil

Pope Leo expressed his concern over developments in Venezuela following the U.S.-led toppling of President Nicolas Maduro. As the first U.S. pope, he emphasized the importance of Venezuela's independence and the respect for human rights amid the unfolding crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:51 IST
Pope Leo's Concern Over Venezuelan Turmoil
Pope Leo

Pope Leo voiced significant concern on Sunday regarding the situation in Venezuela after the U.S. orchestrated the removal of President Nicolas Maduro a day earlier. His expression of a 'soul full of concern' reflects the gravity of the events.

As the first U.S. pope, Leo underscored the critical need for Venezuela to retain its independence during this tumultuous period. His stance calls for the global community to acknowledge and respect the sovereign status of the South American nation.

Furthermore, Pope Leo highlighted the importance of upholding human rights in Venezuela as the country navigates through this period of uncertainty and change. His call for respect and independence resonates amid international discussions on the future of Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

 Global
2
Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

 Global
3
Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

 India
4
OPEC+ Navigates Oil Output Amid Global Crises

OPEC+ Navigates Oil Output Amid Global Crises

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026