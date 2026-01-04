Pope Leo's Concern Over Venezuelan Turmoil
Pope Leo expressed his concern over developments in Venezuela following the U.S.-led toppling of President Nicolas Maduro. As the first U.S. pope, he emphasized the importance of Venezuela's independence and the respect for human rights amid the unfolding crisis.
Pope Leo voiced significant concern on Sunday regarding the situation in Venezuela after the U.S. orchestrated the removal of President Nicolas Maduro a day earlier. His expression of a 'soul full of concern' reflects the gravity of the events.
As the first U.S. pope, Leo underscored the critical need for Venezuela to retain its independence during this tumultuous period. His stance calls for the global community to acknowledge and respect the sovereign status of the South American nation.
Furthermore, Pope Leo highlighted the importance of upholding human rights in Venezuela as the country navigates through this period of uncertainty and change. His call for respect and independence resonates amid international discussions on the future of Venezuela.
