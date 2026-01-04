Left Menu

Congress Launches MGNREGA Bachao Sangram to Challenge Centralization

The Congress party has initiated a 45-day protest, 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', starting January 10 to oppose the central government's VB G-RAM-G Act. A coordination committee, led by Ajay Maken, is overseeing this campaign aiming to restore the rights-based framework of MGNREGA.

Updated: 04-01-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress has set up a coordination committee to oversee its 45-day protest, 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', which is set to kick off on January 10. The movement aims to oppose the VB G-RAM-G Act introduced by the central government.

The committee will be led by Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, with senior leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Priyank Kharge serving as members. The protest underscores the party's demand for the restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law.

The opposition party accuses the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of centralizing control and stripping away employment rights with the new Act, a move that Congress plans to challenge in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

