Allegations of Corruption: Satam vs Thackeray
BJP leader Ameet Satam accused Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray of massive corruption, claiming a Rs 3 lakh crore 'scam' involving kickbacks for civic polls. Satam criticized Thackeray's governance, alleging infrastructure decline and misconduct during COVID-19. He dismissed Thackeray's coastal road project claims, crediting Devendra Fadnavis instead.
In a heated political exchange, BJP leader Ameet Satam has accused Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, of pervasive corruption and insulting the Marathi community.
Satam alleges that under Thackeray's administration, Mumbai's infrastructure projects were marred by a Rs 3 lakh crore corruption 'scam', linked to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's budgetary expenditures. He argued that this misuse of funds contributed to an overall decline in infrastructure quality, highlighted by the current poor state of roads in the city.
Satam further accused Thackeray of misappropriations during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that arrangements such as the Mahalaxmi care center were set up for profiteering. He also dismissed Thackeray's claims regarding progress on the coastal road project, asserting that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis deserves credit.
