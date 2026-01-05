Left Menu

Switzerland Freezes Assets Linked to Venezuela's Maduro Amid Political Tensions

Switzerland's Federal Council has frozen Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's assets and those of his associates within the country. The move follows Maduro's arrest and transfer to the U.S. This precautionary measure aims to prevent illicit asset outflows, excepting current Venezuelan government members, and lasts four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:21 IST
Switzerland Freezes Assets Linked to Venezuela's Maduro Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Switzerland's Federal Council announced on Monday a freeze on any assets held within its borders by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his associates, following his detention by U.S. forces in Caracas and subsequent transfer to the United States.

The measure, effective immediately, will last for four years and is intended to thwart the potential outflow of illicit assets. This step complements existing sanctions imposed on Venezuela since 2018. According to a government statement, the freeze excludes current Venezuelan government members and aims to repatriate any illicitly acquired funds for the Venezuelan people's benefit.

Highlighting the volatility of the Venezuelan situation, the Federal Council urged all parties to exercise restraint and emphasized the need for de-escalation while offering its assistance in seeking a peaceful resolution. There were no immediate comments from the government regarding the extent of assets held by Maduro and his associates in Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Energy Storage Future: GST Cuts and Innovations

India's Energy Storage Future: GST Cuts and Innovations

 India
2
Vietnam's Bac Ninh: Evolving from Rice Fields to a Manufacturing Hub

Vietnam's Bac Ninh: Evolving from Rice Fields to a Manufacturing Hub

 Global
3
Dollar Strengthens Amid Key Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions

Dollar Strengthens Amid Key Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026